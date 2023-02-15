Same-sex couples get partnership certificates on Valentine’s Day in Bangkok

Bangkok’s Dusit district office arranges marriage registration service at a royal residence and issues partnership certificates for LGBTQ+ couples on Valentine’s Day.

However, the partnership certificates of same-sex couples, issued by the district will not be legally binding.







It is the first time the district opens marriage registration service outside its office. The activities are held at a historic building in the Suan Sunandha royal residence of King Rama V’s consorts, which is now in Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University.

The first same-sex couple, who came for the partnership certificate after having been together for 20 years said although they could not register their marriage legally, today’s activity was the good beginning to accelerate efforts for marriage equality. (TNA)











































