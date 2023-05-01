Thailand to propose Andaman Sea and historical parks as World Heritage Site

Thailand is working to obtain World Heritage status for the Andaman Sea and two historical parks in order to preserve these areas while boosting the local economy and tourism.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Lt Gen Patchachsak Pareupanon, the National Committee on the Protection of World Heritage meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has agreed to nominate the Andaman Sea conservation area for selection as a World Heritage Site. He said that if the conservation area, which includes parts of Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket provinces, is designated as a World Heritage Site, it could boost tourism and economic opportunities for residents in the region.







The deputy spokesperson stated that the meeting also reviewed the progress of the nomination for Si Thep Historical Park in Petchabun province and Phu Phra Bat historical park in Udon Thani province. The committee has considered and approved documents related to the nomination for the meeting of the World Heritage Committee which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from September 10-25.







The meeting also discussed development plans for other areas such as Phetchaburi, Takua Pa, Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi, Yala, and other historical locations. Related authorities have been assigned to oversee the issues discussed at the meeting, as well as make preparations for the development and preservation of these historical sites. (NNT)















