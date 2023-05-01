Thai Health Ministry opens ‘Center for Pulmonary Valve Replacement’

To improve the effectiveness of treatment and reduce mortality rates of congenital heart disease among patients, the Ministry of Public Health has partnered with seven hospitals to establish the “Joint Center for Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement in Children and Teenagers”.

According to Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, congenital heart disease is a complex condition with a high mortality rate. Around 50% of patients require surgery and as many as 10% require repeat surgeries, which increases the risk of complications.







The collaboration aims to develop the skills of personnel in the field of transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement and facilitate the transfer of congenital heart disease patients. Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement is a viable option for reducing wait times for surgery and the risks associated with repeat surgeries. About 4,000 congenital heart disease patients require surgery each year, with approximately 400 requiring repeat surgeries.







Since 2013, the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health has offered transcatheter pulmonary valve replacements, serving 50 patients via this method. After ten years of follow-up, the pulmonary valves have been found to be functioning effectively, with all patients able to lead normal lives, pursue careers, and look after themselves and their families.

The establishment of the Joint Center for Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement is expected to improve the effectiveness of treatment while reducing the mortality rate among child and teenage congenital heart disease patients. (NNT)















