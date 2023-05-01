Pattaya sees hot with haze during the day and thunderstorms this week

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Region

Fairly widespread thunderstorms with gusty winds and isolated hail mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-28 °C. Maximum temperature 30-34 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.







7 days Weather Forecast

During 30 Apr – 1 May, hot during the day. Scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail. Southeasterly winds 10 – 30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23 – 29 °C. Maximum temperature 31 – 38 °C.

During 2 – 6 May, hot with haze during the day, very hot in some places. Isolated to scattered thundershowers with gusty wind. Southerly winds 10 – 30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24 – 29 °C. Maximum temperature 33 – 40 °C.



























