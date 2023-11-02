Thailand to offer visa-free travel to tourists from India and Taiwan

Thailand’s government has announced an expansion of its visa-free travel policy, which will now include tourists from India and Taiwan. This new initiative aims to attract an additional 1.55 million visitors over a six-month period starting on November 10, 2023.

Chai Watcharong, the Government Spokesperson, revealed that the Cabinet has granted approval for the inclusion of India and Taiwan in the visa-free travel program. This decision permits citizens of these nations to visit Thailand for up to 30 days, commencing on November 10, 2023, and extending until November 10, 2024. This time frame aligns with the peak tourist seasons for travelers from India and Taiwan and is anticipated to have a positive impact on Thailand’s economy and international relations.







Furthermore, the Cabinet has tasked relevant government agencies, including the Immigration Bureau and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with making the necessary regulatory adjustments to accommodate the influx of tourists. These agencies will also be responsible for monitoring, tracking, and assessing the impact of this new policy over the next six months.







Statistics indicate that from January to September 2023, Thailand welcomed approximately 1.16 million tourists from India. By year-end, it is projected that this number will increase by about 1.55 million. On average, Indian tourists spend around 41,000 baht per visit.

Similarly, Taiwanese tourists, who typically spend an average of 43,000 baht per visit, are estimated to reach a count of 700,000 visitors by the end of the year. (NNT)



























