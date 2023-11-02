Phuket to host ‘UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy 2024’ conference

Phuket was selected to host the UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy Conference in 2024.

UNESCO has announced that Phuket will be the host for the meeting of creative cities in the field of gastronomy in 2024. Phuket earned this opportunity after presenting its bid on October 16 to 49 members of UNESCO Creative Cities Network from 30 countries through an online platform, competing against two other finalists: Shunde in China, and Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.







This success was achieved through the collaboration of the Phuket City Municipality, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, Southern Region (TCEB) and the government and private sectors, working together to plan, develop content, and showcase the potential, readiness, and uniqueness of Phuket as a Creative City of Gastronomy. This conference marks the first time UNESCO will exclusively focus on gastronomy. (TNA)



























