Police crackdown on illegal pub in Chiang Mai on Halloween night

A special operation team led by the Department of Provincial Administration cracked down on an illegal pub in Chiang Mai on Tuesday night and more than 200 patrons were found under the drinking age of 20.

The Halloween night raid was conducted by a joint special operation team of the Department of Provincial Administration and the Chiang Mai Administrative staff. The operation was targeted at NEUF pub in Chang Phueak area in the heart of Chiang Mai province.







According to the initial investigation, this entertainment venue was an enclosed room and noisy song was played. More than 200 patrons were drinking the alcoholic drinks and dancing to enjoy the loud music. The authorities then ordered to stop the music and switch on all lights, causing chaotic among the patrons. Some of them were trying to flee via the front and back doors but the authorities have already blocked them. All patrons are unable to leave and the authorities urged them to calm down.









Closer checks found that most of the patrons were students, aged between 17 and 19 years old. The youngsters who are under 18 years old are sent to the Chiang Mai Social Development Office to have their names recorded before being picked up by their parents.

The Department of Provincial Administration director general said that the co-owners of the pub have been slapped with seven charges including operating an entertainment venue without a license; selling alcoholic drinks to persons under 18; selling alcoholic drinks to minors under 20, selling alcoholic drinks beyond legal operating hours; encouraging teenagers to behave improperly; advertising alcoholic drinks; modifying a building without permission from the local administration. The authorities would propose the governor to close the venue for five years and to suspend the use of the building.







Chiang Mai police chief also ordered that Chang Phueak police commander to be shifted to an inactive post at the Provincial Operation Center. He also ordered a disciplinary investigation against five high ranking police officers who are referred to as the five tigers of the Chang Phueak police station. An inquiry committee is expected to conclude its findings within 15 days. (TNA)





























