PM seeks Italian investment in fashion, agricultural technology, and food industry

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is currently leading a visit to Italy, coinciding with the 156th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The trip, which began on Friday (May 17), includes discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on enhancing bilateral cooperation in renewable energy, sports tourism, medical science, pharmaceuticals, and defense.







The Thai prime minister and his team are seeking to attract Italian investment in Thailand, specifically targeting sectors such as fashion, agricultural technology, the food industry, and sustainability projects. Their discussions with Italian business leaders have covered partnerships in geographical indication-registered products, the promotion of small and medium enterprises, the space industry, and food sustainability.







One of Thailand’s main diplomatic efforts includes advocating for a Schengen visa waiver for Thai ordinary passport holders and pushing for the completion of the Thailand-EU Free Trade Agreement by 2025. The leaders are also expected to explore job opportunities in Italy for Thai workers who were previously employed in Israel.

Srettha’s visit also included meetings with notable figures in the Italian fashion industry as part of the Don Koi Model Project, supported by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. He engaged with executives from top fashion houses such as Versace, Zegna, and Loro Piana.

Srettha engaged with Carlo Capasa, Chairman of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, a major organization in the development of Italian fashion and the coordination of Milan Fashion Week. During the meeting, the prime minister suggested a joint training program in Italy for young Thai designers to foster skill development through knowledge exchange.









Later in the day, Srettha met with Thomas Schubert, Export Director of Leitner, a company recognized for its expertise in winter sports technology and urban transportation, among other areas. The discussions revolved around Leitner’s potential investment in the Phu Kradueng cable car project in Thailand, which the Thai government is actively promoting to enhance its tourism infrastructure. The focus was on utilizing Leitner’s expertise in modern and safe construction techniques, with both sides keen to pursue potential cooperative endeavors. (NNT)













































