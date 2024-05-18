PM meets with Governor of Lombardy to discuss Thailand-Italian economic ties

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin recently met with Attilio Fontana, the Governor of Lombardy, to discuss strengthening economic ties between Thailand and the Italian region. The meeting, held at the Park Hyatt Milan Hotel, centered on enticing Lombardy’s industries to expand their investments in Thailand, especially in burgeoning sectors such as smart agriculture, electronics, electric vehicles, and clean energy.

Thailand is pitching itself as a fertile ground for investment, with substantial incentives for businesses looking to set up in sectors where the country has been steadily increasing its footprint, notably in electric vehicle production. Prime Minister Srettha, during the gathering, highlighted the potential for joint ventures in clean energy projects, tapping into Lombardy’s recognized expertise in hydropower.







The discussion also set the stage for a planned visit by Thai delegates to Lombardy later in the year to attract Italian entrepreneurs with potential investment opportunities in major Thai infrastructure projects, such as a deep-sea port and the Landbridge project.

Srettha reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to bolstering business opportunities and facilitating investment, expressing confidence in the mutual benefits of enhanced cooperation. Fontana reciprocated with a positive stance towards exploring these investment possibilities, indicating a hopeful future for collaboration between Thailand and Lombardy. (NNT)





































