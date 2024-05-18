Minister issues policy to ease financial burdens on families amid rising living expenses

Education Minister Pol. Gen. Permpoon Chidchob has introduced a progressive new policy, granting schools under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Basic Education Commission the autonomy to decide whether students must wear uniforms. Announced in a letter marked “very urgent” and dated May 16, the policy is designed to ease financial burdens on families amid rising living expenses.

The announcement came as the new academic year commenced, responding to the concerns of many parents facing substantial expenses for school uniforms, especially in schools requiring different uniforms for various weekly activities.







The innovative policy, which is part of Pol. Gen. Permpoon’s “learning with happiness” initiative, seeks to modernize school environments by introducing changes, such as non-gender-specific washrooms. These reforms are also designed to create a more inclusive and flexible educational atmosphere.

While some parents expressed concerns about the announcement’s timing, the overall sentiment on the ministry’s Facebook page leans towards appreciation for the forward-thinking approach, indicating a positive shift towards adapting traditional practices to contemporary needs. (NNT)





































