Thailand to host art and cultural performances at reception dinner for APEC leaders on Thursday

As the host of APEC 2022, Thailand is ready to entertain APEC leaders and participants with riverside performances this week. The numerous shows at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall are expected to further Thailand’s soft power agenda and present the Thai identity to the global community.

Minister of Culture Itthiphol Kunplome said the government has tasked the culture ministry with performances to be held at the reception dinner for APEC leaders on Thursday. This will form part of activities under Thailand’s hosting of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok this week.







Mr. Itthiphol said the culture ministry collaborated with various agencies to organize the performance under the 2022 APEC theme of “Open. Connect. Balance”. The effort will culminate in an inspiring art and culture performance that makes use of lights, sounds, and effects to present the Thai identity. Performances are being subdivided into those taking place outside VIP quarters and those taking place inside. The former comprises Khon performances, local theatrical art shows, handicraft-making, dessert-making, fire boat demonstrations, and the floating of an APEC krathong.







Inside the VIP zone, performances are split into 3 segments. At mealtime, Thai “soft power” will be demonstrated through the presentation of Thai food, music performances by the armed forces, and contemporary performance by the Fine Arts Department. Prominent Thai singer Thongchai McIntyre will provide the vocals for the latter performance. The second segment will be a fashion show featuring the use of Thai silk in clothes made by designers from APEC’s 21 economies. The third segment will involve a contemporary cultural performance that ends with the floating of krathongs.







The government has already prepared souvenirs for APEC leaders and their spouses. These include metal embossed images, metal embossed jewelry containers, hand-woven silk fabric, a silk producers directory, APEC 2022 commemorative coins, silver picture frames, and Liphao woven bags. The 7 items reflect the Thai cultural heritage and demonstrate the intricacies of Thailand’s arts and cultures. They are expected to further Thailand’s soft power agenda at the global level. (NNT)

































