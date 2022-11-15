Thai PM to have bilateral talks with many leaders during APEC 2022 summit

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will have bilateral talks with many national leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2022 summit, according to the government spokesman.

Apart from hosting the APEC summit this week, the prime minister would have full-panel discussions with many national leaders at Government House, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.







Tomorrow afternoon (Nov 16) the prime minister will welcome and have a bilateral discussion with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. They will witness the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding and have a joint press conference. Gen Prayut will host a dinner for the Vietnamese president and his spouse.

In the evening of Nov 18, the prime minister will receive Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. They will have a bilateral talk and witness the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding. Gen Prayut will then hold a dinner for the Saudi Arabian crown prince and prime minister.







On Nov 19 the prime minister will welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping at noon. Both will have a bilateral talk and witness the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding. The prime minister will give a dinner to the Chinese president and his wife.

Mr Anucha said that apart from full-panel discussions with the three national leaders, Prime Minister Prayut would also have bilateral discussions with other national leaders and international key figures.

He will meet French President Emmanuel Macron at Government House in the late morning of Nov 17 and also host a lunch for the latter. In the evening Gen Prayut will meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.







In the afternoon of Nov 18, the prime minister will meet Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

On Nov 19, Gen Prayut will have a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the morning and have a pull-aside with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at QSNCC. In the evening he will meet United States Vice President Kamala Harris at Government House. (TNA)

































