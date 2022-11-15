TAT Kunming Office wows Chinese travellers with Loi Krathong Festival activity

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Kunming Office recently organised a delightful Loi Krathong activity to celebrate this popular and most charming annual festival of Thailand and to remind Chinese travellers that Thailand is ready and waiting to welcome them back to the kingdom.

Mrs. Rungtip Bookkhuntod, TAT Kunming Office Director, said “Our Loi Krathong event here in Kunming was a fun, enjoyable way to share Thai traditions and culture with Chinese travellers, and to ensure that Thailand remains a top-of-mind preferred destination for them when they next travel abroad, especially the B-Leisure group of visitors who mix business and leisure on their travels.”







Held on the day of the 2022 Loi Krathong (8 November), the activity was organised in cooperation with public and private sector partners in Kunming and Yunnan, including the Yunnan’s association for Southeast Asian studies, Kunming People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and Kunming National Advertising Industrial Park Management Committee. Around 70 members and staff of these organisations as well as from other local companies attended the event.







As well as entertaining and informative presentations on the tourism attributes and appeal of the five regions of Thailand and on the traditions and beauty of the Loi Krathong Festival, delicious Thai desserts were served to the delight of those present, who also had fun learning how to make krathongs, the traditional floats that are at the centre of the Loi Krathong festivity.



































