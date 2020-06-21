Thailand to hold incineration of seized narcotics weighing over 25 tons live on Facebook

The Public Health Ministry set the 50th incineration of seized narcotics weighing altogether 25.3 tons on June 26 and July 13-14 in Ayutthaya province.







The incineration will happen at the Utilities and Environment Management Office of the Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate. It is aimed at providing seriousness and transparency in narcotic suppression by preventing seized narcotics from returning to traffickers and causing social problems.

About 8.5 tons of illicit drugs seized in 2,670 cases will be destroyed on June 26 and 16.8 tons of narcotics seized from 81 cases will be incinerated on July 13 and 14.

The total of 25.3 tons of narcotics came from 2,751 cases.

The incineration will be live broadcasted via www.facebook.com/FDAThai. (TNA)











