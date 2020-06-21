Pattaya store slasher captured in Rayong

Police captured a man wanted for slashing the elderly owner of a Pattaya convenience store during a late-night robbery.

Somsak ‘Au’ Tipprapayamyam, 42, was captured at a hotel in Rayong June 20 following a tip from someone who recognized him from television news. He was transported back to the Sukhumvit Soi 71 store where, police said, he confessed to the June 18 robbery and attack on Wirat Wijitsombat, 68.







The victim’s daughter, Noppawan Nengtum, 34, said Somsak had been a frequent customer of Wirat’s, usually buying alcohol.

Police said Somsak admitted to being drunk and got into an argument with the woman because he didn’t have any money. So he slashed her neck, stabbed her in the abdomen and robbed the till of 20,000 baht.

He still had 8,000 baht of the cash and the knife used in the attack when he was picked up, police said.

Banglamung and Chonburi police said earlier that Wirat fled the store using a motorbike owned by a friend he had been staying with nearby, changed into new clothes he bought at Wat Chaimongkol Market and eluded police on Pattaya Beach.

Investigators said he caught a taxi out of the city the next morning, holding up in Rayong.

Somsak was charged with robbery and assault.

