Another wet week in Pattaya golf

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, June 15th Khao Kheow A & B

1st Mashi Kaneta (17) 34 points

2nd Michael Brett (15) 34 points

3rd Jimmy Carr (17) 32 points

Near pins: Peter Kelly, Jimmy Carr, Les Cobban, and Michael Brett

Monday dawned grey and overcast following a night of heavy rain, and as we drove to the course the signs were ominous. By the time we reached the third hole, it started raining so we were forced to shelter for about ten minutes. After we played the fourth it started again so once more into the shelter we went. After another break, it got light enough to recommence play and shortly thereafter it stopped completely. As a result, the course was very wet in places and justified the decision to play pick, clean, and place.







After the resumption of golf in May, the Khao Kheow course management adopted some of the most stringent COVID protocols in relation to caddies, who were not allowed to handle golfers ball or clubs and were not allowed on the putting surface. As a result, people avoided the course completely. Now, a more sensible and relaxed approach means it’s nice to play there again. Despite the damp conditions, the course was in fine condition. However, one or two greens were a bit shabby.

Making a rare cameo appearance at the Bunker Boys, Mashi Kaneta took first place with thirty-four points. Michael Brett played nicely for twelve holes with twenty-nine points only to crash and burn and finish second on countback. Jimmy Carr had a miserable day with the flat stick missing several puts he would normally make and finished in third on thirty-two points. Disappointing for him as he had twenty points on the front nine.

Near pins went to Jimmy Carr, Peter Kelly, Les Cobban, and Michael Brett.





Wednesday, June 17th Pattaya Country Club

1st Jerry Hanrahan (24) 32 points

2nd Jimmy Carr (17) 32 points

3rd Dave Ashman (22) 31 points

Near pins Jerry Hanrahan, Dave Ashman & Craig Webster.

We are now deep in monsoon season with most days overcast and plenty of rain about and today was such a day. From the start of play, the rain came down, mostly drizzle but occasionally reasonably heavy, although we were never forced to shelter. The course was very wet in places, so once again the pick, clean, and place rule was applied. The course was virtually empty on the first nine but a few more groups appeared later in the day.

Newcomer to the Bunker Boys, Jerry Hanrahan playing his first game with us took the honours. He had everything going for him being a member of the course and playing off a very generous twenty-four handicap. Jimmy Carr took second place on countback and Dave Ashman rounded out the scoring with thirty-one points. Near pins went to Jerry, Dave, and Craig Webster.

Whilst the rain has been brilliant for the golf courses we have not yet had the usual monsoon floods that fill up the water catchments. Hopefully, we get some soon as Pattaya water reserves are very low.

Friday, June 20th Eastern Star

1st Steve Durey (20) 33 points

2nd Michael Brett (15) 32 points

3rd Tony Robbins (23) 31 points

Near pins Les Cobban, Jimmy Carr, & Michael Brett

The Eastern Star course is difficult at the best of times. When there is a two-club wind blowing, it’s almost impossible as it was on Friday, and this was reflected in the scores, which were very modest at best. To make matters worse, the wind peculiarly never seemed to favour us, blowing either across or against us most of the time. The course was very busy with large groups everywhere, so a very slow round which also didn’t help.







Whenever a low scoring round is played you can almost guarantee that Steve Durey will figure in the winner’s circle as he did again Friday, taking first place with thirty-three points. Steve is well-positioned to go back to back in the golfer of the month contest.

Second place went to Michael Brett, one point adrift, with Tony Robbins rounding out the scoring on thirty-one points. Three of the four near pins were taken with one each to Les Cobban, Jimmy Carr, and Michael Brett. The highlight of the day was a rare eagle from Craig Webster.

A trip to Khao Yai is on the cards for July with games proposed for Sir James, Khao Yai Country Club, Mountain Creek, and Royal Hills. Nothing has been confirmed yet so anyone wishing to participate should stay tuned.











