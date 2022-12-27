Thailand to help support Ghana rice development

Thailand and Ghana will work hand-in-hand to improve the quality of rice strains through technology and innovation, following pledges to support each other’s agricultural industries.

Natthakit Khongthip, Director-General of the Thai Rice Department, together with Dr Pana Tappinthakorn, President of the Save Planet Agro-Economy Development Association, recently met with Dr Sicha Singsomboon, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Ghana. During their meeting, the three discussed cooperation on rice planting technology that Thailand will provide to Ghana.







Dr Sicha noted that Ghana mainly imports rice but lacks purchasing power due to the state of its economy. This therefore presents Thailand, as the world’s leading rice exporter, with an opportunity to provide assistance in developing agricultural technology and strengthening relations.

In response, Director-General Natthakit said Thailand stands ready to offer such assistance, believing that stronger ties will benefit both nations. He added that Thailand would be able to help conduct research into developing suitable technologies and rice strains for Ghana’s local environment.







The honorary consul informed the Thai Rice Department that the West African nation will prepare around 200,000 rai of land and may even construct a research facility if necessary.

The consul also noted that Thailand and Ghana have enjoyed long-standing diplomatic relations and both nations can expect further cooperation going forward should this venture prove successful. (NNT)























