Bangkok Khao San Road New Year’s Eve celebration scaled down

Khao San Road’s New Year’s Eve celebration has been canceled out of respect for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, who remains hospitalized after experiencing heart complications.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, President of the Khao San Business Association, announced on December 24 that the upcoming New Year celebrations in the area will be scaled down this year out of respect for the princess.







Sanga noted, however, that revelers can still visit the location, take pictures with colorful giant balloons, and watch live broadcasts of countdown celebrations in other countries since businesses along Khao San Road will remain accessible.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) recently announced that New Year's celebrations will be held in all districts of the capital, but in an orderly manner.







BMA Deputy Governor Tavida Kamolvej said the agency, in cooperation with its district offices, the Metropolitan Police Bureau and local volunteers, has stepped up safety precautions for the New Year throughout the capital.

She added that the BMA also requested that the public refrain from using loudspeakers and launching fireworks out of respect for the princess. (NNT)


























