Bangkok issues April deadline for MRTA road resurfacing

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has set the month of April as the deadline for the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), the contractors of the Orange, Pink and Yellow lines, and other parties to restore road surfaces near construction sites.

The order was issued on Monday (26 Dec) following a meeting convened by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and a number of other authorities to discuss traffic around building sites.







In addition, the order requires the MRTA and the contractors to expedite pipe- and conduit-laying operations, as well as examine drainage systems surrounding the construction sites.

The two parties have also been asked to remove construction barriers from areas that are no longer in use while minimizing the size of in-use zones, fixing pavements, painting road markings and erecting traffic signs for the restored areas.







The BMA requested that the MRTA submit its restoration plans to the Department of Public Works by the end of this week and that they be completed by April before the start of the rainy season. (NNT)























