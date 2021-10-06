Thailand to hand out 3,000 baht per month to workers at small and medium-sized enterprises

The cabinet resolved to hand out 3,000 baht to each worker per month for three months to help maintain employment at small and medium-sized enterprises.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration proposed the assistance to the cabinet and it was designed for the business operators, each of whom hires no more than 200 workers.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Labour Ministry would propose details of the scheme for the cabinet to approve later.



The financial aid is available for the employers who are in the Social Security system and employ no more than 200 Thai workers each. They can register for the assistance in October and receive it from November to January next year. During the project implementation, the employers must maintain at least 95% of their workforce.







The government expected the measure would help 5,040,176 workers at 480,122 companies, Mr Thanakorn said. (TNA)



























