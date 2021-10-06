Heavy rains and high waves expected in eastern regions of Thailand until Monday

The middle and lower parts of Thailand can expect to see more downpours from today until early next week with potential flash flooding. The Meteorological Department is closely monitoring the development of a low-pressure cell prevailing over the South China Sea which may strengthen into a depression moving west towards Thailand.







Heavier rains are expected in the central, eastern, and southern regions of Thailand for the remainder of this week through Monday. The increase in precipitation is caused by a monsoon trough moving across the lower central, eastern, and southern regions, as well as the strengthening monsoon in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.



Areas in the lower central region, eastern region, southern region, and the Greater Bangkok Area are advised to be on high alert for potential flash floods.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand can reach 2-3 meters in height from Thursday until 11 October. Small boats are advised to stay ashore until further notice.







Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department is closely monitoring the development of a low-pressure cell now prevailing over the South China Sea, which could strengthen into a depression and move closer to Hainan, China over the next 24 hours.

From this weather advisory, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has asked Phetchaburi, Prachuab Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Ranong provinces to watch out for flooding and landslides, and to monitor the increase of water levels at reservoirs from now until Sunday.







The RID has warned of possible overflows at Kaeng Krachan Reservoir in Phetchaburi and Pran Buri, and Huai Sai Ngam Reservoirs in Prachuab Khiri Khan, which may affect villagers downstream.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will be visiting Nakhon Si Thammarat province Thursday to inspect the province’s preparedness on water management from monsoon effects, as well as visiting a digital center at Ma Muang Song Ton community. (NNT)



























