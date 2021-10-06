Thai exports see positive signs from US, China, the EU, and Japan increasing demand

The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) on Tuesday decided to maintain its export growth forecast for Thailand at 12% this year, according to the council’s chief, Chaichan Chareonsuk.







Factors contributing to the expected growth include economic recovery and the foreseeable increasing demand from major trade partners such as the US, China, the EU, and Japan. In addition, the mass vaccination drive around the world will result in greater resumption of economic activities.



More importantly, Mr Chaichan added the weakening of baht against the US dollar helps strengthen the competitiveness of Thai export goods.

However, obstacles persist in 2021, including the lingering pandemic in Thailand and hiccups in vaccine distribution. (NNT)



























