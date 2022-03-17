Thailand to ease disease controls for domestic and international visitors

The operations committee of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration will ask the center to reduce orange zones and increase yellow zones to facilitate business resumption and change regulations on cross-border trips with Laos.

In its meeting today, the committee considered the increase in yellow zones where COVID-19 situations improved. The CCSA would finalize the zones in its meeting that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha will chair tomorrow (March 18).



The committee also discussed the Thailand Pass scheme for visitors. It viewed that visitors should undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID-17 on the day of their arrival and have an antigen test on day 5 after arrival. Besides, the panel proposed entry measures should be adjusted to facilitate one-day trips across the Thai-Lao border.







For the upcoming Songkran festival, the committee agreed with the Department of Health to prohibit people from splashing water but allow them to participate in traditional activities. (TNA)

































