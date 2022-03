Security cameras captured two thieves stealing an expensive Monstera Thai Constellation plant from a Pattaya pharmacy.

Pharmacist Sattayawadee Kitbenja of Huk Ya Fama on Soi Nernplubwan said the pair of thieves took the potted plant around 12:30 a.m. March 15



She said the plant is worth about 10,000 baht and she bought it for herself for her birthday about a year ago.

She took the video to police in hopes they can recover the plant.