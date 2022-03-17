Bangkok Governor will run for re-election as independent candidate this May

Bangkok Governor Police General Aswin Kwanmuang has announced that he will run for re-election as an independent candidate in the 2022 Bangkok gubernatorial elections.

It was the first time the incumbent Bangkok governor made clear his political ambitions.



Pol Gen Aswin told reporters he would complete his remaining duties at the City Hall before responding to more questions on the plan. The governor’s election team is to hold a press conference, but the date has not been set.







According to a source, the Bangkok governor is expected to resign by March 25th and officially declare his candidacy for governor. He had previously stated that he would make a decision once the date for the city election was determined. The Election Commission set May 22nd as the date for city elections in Bangkok and the city of Pattaya in Chonburi province.



Former Bangkok deputy governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul resigned on March 7th to run for the top job as an independent candidate. Chadchart Sittipunt, Suchatvee Suwansawat, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, and Rossana Tositrakul are also in the running. (NNT)

































