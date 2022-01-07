Thailand to control activities and alcohol sales; no lockdown yet

The Level 4 COVID-19 alert was raised to warn people to protect themselves from infection and there will not be an across-the-board lockdown, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would introduce the disease control measures that would suit different zones of COVID-19 situations.







Under the COVID-19 alert at its level 4, people are asked to avoid risky areas and places with poor ventilation, refrain from having meals and drinking alcohol with others and postpone inter-provincial trips on public transport vehicles. The CCSA would consider disease control measures on Jan 7, Dr Opas said.

He expected the CCSA would ban alcohol sales at eateries in orange and red zones.



The disease control director-general said that new COVID-19 cases would reach 10,000 a day in the near future unless people cooperated with disease control measures. Chonburi province logged the most new cases over the past 24 hours, at 769, followed by 494 in Samut Prakan, 454 in Bangkok, 378 in Chiang Mai and 348 in Ubon Ratchathani. (TNA)



























