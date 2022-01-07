Pattaya-Chonburi remains as tourism zone; alcohol consumption allowed until 9 P.M.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration declared 69 provinces orange zones and maintained eight provinces as blue zones where eateries can open for alcohol consumption until 9pm.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the country entered its fifth wave of COVID-19 and CCSA declared 69 provinces orange (control) zones, up from 39 provinces earlier defined as orange zones.







There will not be a yellow (close-surveillance) zone, compared with 30 yellow-coded provinces previously.

Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chonburi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phangnga, Phuket and parts of 18 other provinces will remain as blue (tourism) zones.

Chonburi will continue to be a blue zone although it reported 1,342 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 7.



In blue zones, eateries are allowed to open for alcohol consumption until 9 P.M.

The adjusted zoning and measures will take effect on Jan 9. Besides, CCSA extended its work-from-home policy until Jan 31. (TNA)



























