Bangkok launches major pavement renovation program

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a comprehensive pavement renovation program to enhance footpaths across the capital city. The project initially targets 16 major routes, focusing on areas with high pedestrian traffic to ensure safety, durability, and improved accessibility.

According to BMA Spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, the initial phase includes key areas such as Sukhumvit, Rama IV, Silom, and others known for their dense pedestrian activity. These downtown sidewalks are set to receive new tiles and artistic enhancements atop reinforced concrete bases. In contrast, suburban paths on Phuttha Bucha road in Thung Kru and Khum Klao road in Lat Krabang will see asphalt paving instead.







Future expansions of the renovation work will extend to additional routes. Plans are to refurbish sidewalks on 38 more routes this year and 22 the following year. The upgrades will also take place in areas surrounding skytrain stations and running trails throughout the capital, with assistance being provided by the Bangkok Emergency Service Team.

To address pavement damage from public utility work, the BMA is using its Traffy Fondue app, which allows residents to report issues directly. (NNT)






































