Health officials: Wear face masks in public; when close to elderly people

The Prime Minister has reminded people to strictly comply with the Covid Free Settings and always have a mask on at home when living with others especially the elderly and in the public areas.

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha asked everyone to always wear a mask when meeting other people, and avoid visiting crowded places, especially poorly ventilated settings.







He urged unvaccinated people to get their jabs at the earliest opportunity.

He then asked people going outside closely monitor themselves for symptoms after returning home, and perform a self-test should they experience any symptoms. He recommended people work from home after the long break before returning to the office.



He reminded businesses to strictly comply with the Covid Free Settings, as well as other measures, warning that failure to comply will result in immediate closure. (NNT)




























