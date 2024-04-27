Thailand targets enhanced fruit export ties with China

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is leading a trade delegation to evaluate the Boten checkpoint in Laos and the Mohan checkpoint in China between April 27 and 29, timed with the 2024 harvest season, to facilitate the export of Thai fruits to China.

The trip will also include a visit to China’s Yunnan province, where Minister Phumtham will meet with local government officials in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture and the city of Jinghong. His discussions will focus on trade expansion, with the goal of expediting China’s customs clearance for Thai products such as dates, snake fruit, and live cattle.







In addition, the minister will engage with Chinese investors on potential investments in Thailand’s real estate, hotel, tourism, and technology sectors and discuss the importation of agricultural products, beverages, and consumer goods.

According to Ministry Spokesman Wittayakorn Maneenetr, this trade mission is intended to bolster confidence among Thai businesses and expand the export of agricultural and livestock products through strategic checkpoints along the Laos-China border. (NNT)





































