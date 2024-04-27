Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and IO representatives discuss Thailand-Myanmar border situation

H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs chaired the Meeting on Humanitarian Assistance for Myanmar People, at Meeting Room 3, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting was joined by representatives of international organizations based in Thailand with mandate on humanitarian assistance, namely, UNHCR, UNOCHA, IOM, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP and ICRC on 26 April 2024.

The meeting exchanged information and views on the current humanitarian situation, and discussed possibilities of cooperation to upscale humanitarian assistance to those in need along the Thai-Myanmar border. (MFA)
























































