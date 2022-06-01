Thailand to continue expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport as planned

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has announced plans to continue its expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport. The move comes amid an improving global pandemic situation, which is allowing more freedom of travel for tourists.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob projected that the international airport will see increasing activity after the situation in Ukraine eases and China relaxes its travel restrictions. Development of existing terminals in the eastern wing and expansions to the northern wing are therefore needed to better facilitate incoming visitors in the near future.







According to AOT, the development of the eastern wing will have a budget of 7.8 billion baht. Once complete, it will be able to handle 15 million annual passengers.

AOT is also working to connect the eastern and the northern wings in order to better accommodate passengers. It will submit its draft plan to the Ministry of Transport and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council for approval before being implemented. The draft plan is currently undergoing a feasibility study and is expected to be completed in 2023.







Concerning the northern wing expansion, Minister Saksayam estimated that the plan will require a budget of 41.2 billion. The new terminal will be able to handle 30 million annual travelers and can be further developed to facilitate an additional 10 million. (NNT)

































