Thailand further relaxes controls in blue, green zones – list of tourist destinations here

From June 1, the Royal Thai Government eases the nationwide COVID-19 controls by expanding the colour-coded zones to three: The Pilot Tourist Areas or blue zone, the Surveillance Areas or green zone, and the Areas under Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone.

Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 30 May, 2022, the announcement expanded the designation of ‘Blue Zone’ provinces from 12 to 17 and maintained ‘Blue Zone’ districts in 12 other provinces, while Areas under Stringent Surveillance or yellow zone has been decreased from 65 to 46 provinces, and Surveillance Areas or green zone has been reintroduced with 14 provinces.







The announcement also stated that the COVID-19 controls in each of the three zones will continue to be in accordance with Announcement No. 37, dated 30 October, 2021. That said, peaceful mass gatherings or large-scale events are allowed to take place in the green and blue zones under communicable disease control guidelines, while in the yellow zone the number of attendees must not exceed 1,000 or at 75% of the capacity for sports events. Group gatherings in crowded places must receive advance permission unless the activities are for public health and safety; regular gatherings of individuals at residences, offices, or meeting venues; sports events, or those arranged by public agencies.





The Royal Thai Government also continues to empower the Bangkok Governor and all 76 provincial governors to oversee the COVID-19 prevention and control measures in their respective areas. Venues and businesses are allowed to resume new normal operations under the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-Free Setting guidelines, except for entertainment venues in the yellow zone.

In the blue and green zone, only entertainment venues including pubs, bars, and karaoke lounges that have been certified with the Thai Stop COVID 2 Plus by the Ministry of Public Health will be allowed to resume operations under the COVID-Free Setting guidelines. Staff must be fully vaccinated, including a booster dose, wear a mask at all times, undergo a weekly SARS-CoV-2 test with an ATK, and assess risks of contacting the disease using the Thai Save Thai application. Likewise, customers must be fully vaccinated, including a booster dose and adhere to the communicable disease prevention guidelines. The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages on the premises can be served up till 24.00 Hrs.



For international travellers planning to travel to Thailand during this time, please visit https://www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/ for more information on the latest entry requirements, beginning 1 June, 2022.

17 “Blue Zone” Provinces + 12 Provinces with ‘Blue Zone” Districts

Central Region: Bangkok, and Ayutthaya (Mueang, Bang Pa-in, Phachi, and Uthai districts only), Kanchanaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport only).

Eastern Region: Chanthaburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, and Trat (Ko Chang and Ko Kut districts only).







Northeastern Region: Buri Ram (Mueang district only), Khon Kaen (Mueang, Khao Suan Kwang, Poei Noi, Phon, Phu Wiang, Wiang Kao, and Ubolratana districts only), Loei (Chiang Khan district only), Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Khai (Mueang, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai, and Tha Bo districts only), Surin (Mueang and Tha Tum districts only), and Udon Thani (Mueang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Prachaksilpakhom, and Nong Han districts only).

Northern Region: Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Southern Region: Krabi, Narathiwat, Phang-nga, Phuket, Ranong (Ko Phayam only), Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao only), Songkhla, and Yala (Betong district only).







14 “Green Zone” provinces or Surveillance Areas

Central Region: Ang Thong and Chai Nat; Eastern Region: Trat*; Northeastern Region: Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram*, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Phanom, Surin*, Udon Thani*, and Yasothon; Northern Region: Lampang, Nan, and Phichit; and Southern Region: Surat Thani*.

46 “Yellow Zone” provinces or Areas under Stringent Surveillance

Central Region: Ayutthaya*, Lop Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Prachuap Khiri Khan*, Ratchaburi, Samut Prakan*, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, and Suphan Buri.

Eastern Region: Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi*, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Trat*.



Northeastern Region: Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum, Loei*, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima*, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai*, Kalasin, Khon Kaen*, Roi Et, Sakhon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Northern Region: Chiang Rai*, Kamphaeng Phet, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nakhon Sawan, Phayao, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit.

Southern Region: Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Ranong*, Satun, Trang, and Yala*.

*Except for areas designated as “Blue Zone” pilot tourist destinations. (TAT)

































