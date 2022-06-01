‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ Roadshow in Europe

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) staged the “Amazing Thailand New Chapters Roadshow” to Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Ghent, Belgium, and Paris, France on 23-25 May, 2022, to promote the “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters” with marketing and promotional activities tailored for each market aimed at boosting tourism numbers back to Thailand.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “TAT’s mission in Europe was to reiterate Thailand’s full opening to international travellers post-pandemic, while promoting the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ tourism marketing campaign. The activity placed emphasis on highlighting the kingdom’s soft-power foundations, while enhancing the awareness of Thai cultural values, under the ‘from A to Z Amazing Thailand has it all’ concept. Ultimately, TAT hopes to drive interest among European travellers in travelling to Thailand.”





Thailand’s 6F, 4M soft-power foundations are Food, Film, Fashion, Festival, Fight, Friendship, Music, Museum, Master, and Meta.

TAT positioned the Amazing Thailand New Chapters Roadshow to Europe as a platform for Thai tourism businesses and airlines to explore new opportunities and build on business relationships with local tour operators, travel agents, and destination management companies in Belgium, France, and The Netherlands.

The roadshow in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on 23 May, 2022, saw 13 Thai tourism businesses (So Sofitel Hua Hin, Mode Sathorn, Dusit Thani, Jasmin City, 500 Rai Resort, Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort & Spa, Sheraton Samui, Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Rose Hotel, Asian Trails, Easia Travel, Chiang Mai Vacation, and Red Elephant) discuss businesses with 48 tour operators and travel agents from Amsterdam and nearby cities. EVA Air and Emirates provided support for the event.



The programme included a market briefing for Thai sellers, speech by H.E. Mr. Chatri Archjananun, Thai Ambassador to The Netherlands, welcome remarks by Mrs. Titiporn Manenate, TAT Executive Director for Europe, Africa and Middle East Region, Thailand Product Presentation by Miss Soraya Homchuen, Director of TAT Paris Office, table-top sales for sellers and buyers, and a lucky draw.







With a population of 17 million, The Netherlands is one of Thailand’s important sources of visitors from Europe. Pre-pandemic, in 2019, Thailand recorded 230,000 visitors from The Netherlands generating 16.29 billion Baht. In addition to connecting flights by airlines in the Middle East, KLM has resumed a daily direct flight between Amsterdam and Bangkok from May 2022, and EVA Air will start three flights per week on the same route from July 2022.

The roadshow in Paris, France on 24 May, 2022, provided a business platform for 12 Thai tourism businesses (So Sofitel Hua Hin, Mode Sathorn, Dusit Thani, Jasmin City, 500 Rai Resort, Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort & Spa, Sheraton Samui, Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Rose Hotel, Asian Trails, Easia Travel, and Chiang Mai Vacation) and 63 tour operators and travel agents from Paris. Bangkok Airways provided support for the event.







The programme included a market briefing for Thai sellers, market trends and tips by invited speakers from Les Madisons du Voyage and Asia Voyage, welcome remarks by Mrs. Titiporn Manenate, TAT Executive Director for Europe, Africa and Middle East Region, Thailand Product Presentation by TAT Paris Office, table-top sales for sellers and buyers, and a lucky draw.



With a population of 67 million, France is also one of Thailand’s important sources of visitors from Europe. Pre-pandemic, in 2019, Thailand recorded 713,405 visitors from France generating 42.82 billion Baht. In addition to connecting flights by airlines in the Middle East, travellers from France can travel to Thailand with direct flights between Paris and Bangkok by Thai Airways International and Air France.

The roadshow in Ghent, Belgium on 25 May, 2022, provided a business platform for 12 Thai tourism businesses (So Sofitel Hua Hin, Mode Sathorn, Dusit Thani, Jasmin City, 500 Rai Resort, Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort & Spa, Sheraton Samui, Royal Cliff Hotels Group, Rose Hotel, Asian Trails, Easia Travel, and Chiang Mai Vacation) and 60 tour operators and travel agents from Ghent and nearby cities. Emirates provided support for the event.





The programme included a market briefing for Thai sellers by Mr. Kris Van den Broeck, TAT Representative for Belgium & Luxembourg, a speech by Ms. Suchada Maktara, Minister Councillor of the Royal Thai Embassy Brussels, welcome remarks by Mrs. Titiporn Manenate, TAT Executive Director for Europe, Africa and Middle East Region, Thailand Product Presentation by TAT Paris Office, table-top sales for sellers and buyers, and a lucky draw.







With a population of 11 million, Belgium is also one of Thailand’s important sources of visitors from Europe. Pre-pandemic, in 2019, Thailand recorded 114,016 visitors from Belgium generating 7.3 billion Baht. In addition to connecting flights by airlines in the Middle East, including Emirates, travellers from Belgium can travel to Thailand with direct flights between Brussels and Bangkok by Thai Airways International.

Since Thailand eased travel restrictions and reopened for tourism from July 2021 to March 2022, travellers from Europe made 522,680 trips to Thailand. The number included 53,727 trips by French travellers making it the fifth largest market during the period, after Germany, Russia, the UK, and USA.

In 2022, TAT expects Thai tourism to generate revenue of 1.5 trillion Baht, and to record 7-10 million trips by foreign travellers. (TAT)























































