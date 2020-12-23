Thailand to apply ‘Singapore Model’ to deal with migrants in tackling Covid-19

Health authorities are applying the Singapore Model to control the novel coronavirus disease among Myanmar workers and the early detection of many infected workers shows a positive sign.

Dr Wichan Pawan, director of the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention, said the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases among Myanmar workers resulted from proactive tests which reflected efficient control efforts and people should not panic.





He said that the Singapore Model would be applied to curb COVID-19 among Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon province.

According to him, the model will be adjusted to local contexts. Health workers plan to test 10,300 people linked to a shrimp market and Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon.

Dr Wichan said Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon were receiving three meals a day and other services in accordance with international humanitarian principles. A field hospital was set up to provide them with adequate treatments.

Those who are asymptomatic can live a normal life but are confined within their dormitories. Those with mild symptoms are treated at the field hospital and those with severe symptoms are admitted to hospitals, he said. (TNA)













