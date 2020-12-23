Thailand to apply ‘Singapore Model’ to deal with migrants in tackling Covid-19

By Pattaya Mail
0
192
Dr Wichan Pawan, director of the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention, said the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases among Myanmar workers resulted from proactive tests which reflected efficient control efforts and people should not panic.

Health authorities are applying the Singapore Model to control the novel coronavirus disease among Myanmar workers and the early detection of many infected workers shows a positive sign.

Dr Wichan Pawan, director of the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention, said the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases among Myanmar workers resulted from proactive tests which reflected efficient control efforts and people should not panic.


He said that the Singapore Model would be applied to curb COVID-19 among Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon province.

According to him, the model will be adjusted to local contexts. Health workers plan to test 10,300 people linked to a shrimp market and Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon.

Dr Wichan said Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon were receiving three meals a day and other services in accordance with international humanitarian principles. A field hospital was set up to provide them with adequate treatments.

Those who are asymptomatic can live a normal life but are confined within their dormitories. Those with mild symptoms are treated at the field hospital and those with severe symptoms are admitted to hospitals, he said. (TNA)





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR