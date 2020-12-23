Thailand new cases soared to 427 while 397 found to be migrant workers in Samut Sakhon

Thailand logged as many as 427 new cases of the novel coronavirus, mostly linked to a shrimp wholesale market in Samut Sakhon province.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said on Tuesday the 427 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hours consisted of 16 local infection cases linked to the wholesale market, 397 migrant workers tested in a bid to quickly control the disease, and 14 quarantined arrivals. Accumulated cases rose to 5,716.





The 16 local infections comprised three in Saraburi province, five in Bangkok, two each in Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan and one each in Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Uttaradit and Nakhon Pathom.

New cases in Bangkok included the owner of Somsak Pu-Ob 2 seafood restaurant in Klong San district. The operator had visited a shrimp zone at Yai Phuang market in Mahachai area of Samut Sakhon province. On Dec 14 she visited Siam Square One shopping center in Bangkok.







Workers sprayed disinfectant at the shopping center including three premises – Krua Dok Mai Khao and Cheevit Cheeva restaurants and EVEANDBOY cosmetics shop, where the restaurateur visited.

The shopping center opened as usual today but staff at the three shops were ordered to take a leave for quarantine and COVID-19 testing. (TNA)







