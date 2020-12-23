Bangkok markets undergo stringent COVID-19 tests focusing on migrant workers

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is testing people at 472 markets, focusing on migrant workers, and intends to test 5,000-8,000 people in a week.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang gave the update on disease control efforts in the capital while inspecting COVID-19 tests at the Or Tor Kor market on Monday.







He said that COVID-19 tests were conducted at 56 markets on Monday as his staff were initially focusing on the markets where many migrant workers were employed and that stood adjacent to Samut Sakhon province.

Regarding disease control measures at Bangkok markets, the governor said they would be strictly implemented and include social distancing, the limited numbers of visitors at a time and the use of face masks.





Pol Gen Aswin asked migrant workers who appeared sick to see a doctor immediately. The government was providing them with free COVID-19 tests and would treat infected people, he said.

So far, four people in Bangkok have been confirmed as new COVID-19 cases in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon province, he said. (TNA)







