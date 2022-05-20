Thailand to allow public to freely grow cannabis and hemp plants for private use next month

The Ministry of Public Health is set to officially remove cannabis and hemp from the category 5 narcotics list next month.

Dr. Withid Sariddeechaikool, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), stated that the ministry’s announcement will take effect on June 9 which will allow the general public to freely grow these plants for private use. However, he warned that extracts containing more than 0.2 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) will still be classified as a category 5 substance and governed by narcotics control and suppression laws.



Those who wish to cultivate Cannabis and hemp must register through the FDA’s “PukKan” mobile application, while those who intend to cultivate these plants for commercial purposes must notify the authorities.

According to Withid, imports of cannabis seeds and other plant parts will also be permitted and regulated in the same way as other plant seeds after June 9.







Cannabis-related goods are regulated differently depending on the type of product. In order to accommodate business owners who intend to import cannabis extracts, the FDA is also working to amend additional laws to permit and regulate other herbal products containing cannabis or hemp extracts. (NNT)

































