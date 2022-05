Two mechanics were hurt when they cut off a pickup truck with their motorbike in Pattaya.

Kittinai Kokpimai, 19, and Rungrat Wangkeeree, 20, suffered severe injuries in the May 18 crash on Sukhumvit Road in front of Klongthom Market.



Kamolrat Eimsawad, the 62-year-old driver of the Toyota pickup that hit them, claimed the motorcycle cut her off and she slammed into the bike.

The two B-Quik interns were driving to get lunch.