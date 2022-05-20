First ever ‘Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Saudi Arabia’ a great success

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report the great success of the first ever Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Saudi Arabia, following a return of cordial Saudi-Thai relations after 32 years. A total of 67 tourism businesses from Thailand took part in the roadshow, which included two events – one in Jeddah on 15 May and one in Riyadh on 17 May, 2022.



Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas, said, “The roadshow served as a valuable opportunity for Saudi and Thai tourism businesses to discuss marketing and promotional activities in time for the Middle East’s summer travel season in July and August. The mission also marked the first time Thai tourism business embarked on tourism marketing activities in Saudi Arabia after 32 years.”







In March 2022, Saudi Arabia began to allow its nationals to once again visit Thailand. On 28 February, 2022, Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier Saudia started direct flights from Jeddah and Riyadh to Bangkok. Since then the number of Saudi travellers visiting Thailand has risen significantly.

The TAT’s roadshow to Saudi Arabia followed a strong showing for Thailand at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022 in Dubai, on 9-12 May, 2022.





Thai tourism businesses joining the TAT’s roadshow to Saudi Arabia included 35 hotels, five tour companies, four hospitals, one amusement park, and a number of members from the Phuket Tourism Business Association. Both events in Jeddah and Riyadh were well attended by over 300 local tour operators and travel agents with immediate bookings for travel to Thailand made at the event signaling high interest among Saudis in returning to Thailand.



















































