Thailand targets massive tourism revenue in 2024

The government is focusing on the tourism sector to generate 3.5 trillion baht this year, promoting Thailand as a year-round destination. In 2023, the country welcomed over 27 million tourists, led by visitors from Malaysia and China. From January to December, tourist numbers reached 27.25 million, in line with government targets.

Malaysia, China, South Korea, India, and Russia were the top contributors to these figures. The government aims to increase tourism revenue by spotlighting both popular and lesser-known locations.







The revenue goal is divided between domestic (1 trillion baht) and international (2.5 trillion baht) tourism. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Thai Chamber of Commerce are actively promoting provinces like Phrae, Lampang, and Nakhon Sawan for their untapped tourism potential.

The TAT highlights the positive impact of visa-free policies for countries like Kazakhstan, China, and Russia, with plans to extend these benefits. There’s also a discussion about introducing multiple-entry visas.







Tourism operators are also calling for further government support, emphasizing the economic importance of tourism, especially in gateway regions such as Nakhon Ratchasima province, noted for its three UNESCO sites. (NNT)



























