PM heads discussion of urgent issues in 2024’s first meeting

The Cabinet, led by the Prime Minister, commenced its first meeting of 2024 following a merit-making ceremony at the Santimaitri Building in the Government House. The meeting’s agenda was packed with key topics, including the upcoming parliamentary deliberation of the 3.48 trillion baht budget bill for fiscal 2024, scheduled from January 3 to 5.







The Cabinet discussed several crucial policy updates. The Ministry of Commerce proposed amendments to the protocol for the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand free trade zone. The Energy Ministry presented measures from the Office of Oil Fuel Fund to maintain diesel fuel prices at 30 baht per liter until March.

The Public Health Ministry reported on improvements to the Universal Healthcare Scheme, known as the 30 Baht Plus scheme. This revised scheme aims to expand treatment coverage for more diseases and increase the number of medical facilities participating while simplifying patient access by using only their ID card.







The Senate’s Secretariat also introduced a study on healthcare systems for an aging society conducted by the Senate’s ad hoc community on public health.

The meeting also involved the National Human Rights Commission’s proposed new regulations for underage marriage and outlined procedures for migrants in Thailand who cannot return to their home countries, aligning with international human rights standards. (NNT)



























