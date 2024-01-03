Pattaya bids farewell to visitors as holiday season wraps up

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, welcomed a large number of visitors during the New Year holiday, creating a lively and festive atmosphere in the coastal city.

The Pattaya railway station was crowded with travellers on January 2, as many residents and tourists headed back to Bangkok and other provinces after enjoying a five-day break. The railway station, located 3 km east of downtown Pattaya, is a class 3 station that opened in July 1989.







The bus terminals in north Pattaya and in the city centre were also busy with passengers buying tickets for their return trips. Most of the passengers were holidaymakers who had spent the holiday period in Pattaya, taking advantage of the government’s declaration of an extended break.

Pattaya had hosted a countdown festival from December 29 to 31, featuring various entertainment and cultural activities, such as concerts, fireworks, and parades. The festival attracted a lot of visitors who wanted to celebrate the New Year in a fun and relaxing way.

Pattaya, which is located about 150 km southeast of Bangkok, is a well-known tourist destination that offers a variety of attractions, such as beaches, nightlife, shopping, and sports. The city’s proximity to the capital and its strategic location on the eastern gulf coast make it an ideal destination for long weekends and holidays.

The influx of visitors during the New Year holiday boosted the local economy, as businesses, shopping malls, and hospitality establishments benefited from the increased spending and occupancy. The vibrant and festive mood at the transportation hubs also demonstrated the popularity and appeal of Pattaya as a getaway destination for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city.





























