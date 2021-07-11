Thailand suspends domestic flights between 9 pm – 4 am and tightens passengers screening

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has ordered airlines to suspend domestic flights between 9 pm and 4 am, in line with the night curfew imposed in Greater Bangkok and four southern border provinces.







According to the CAAT’s order, carriers are required to restrict flight operations from 12 July, following the announcement of toughened COVID-19 restrictions approved on 9 July. Airlines must inform passengers and offer assistance if their flights are cancelled or rescheduled to comply with the tightened anti-virus measures.



The CAAT also requires airlines to enforce social distancing on each flight, to reduce virus transmission, and to make sure that businesses on their premises observe virus prevention measures. Airport operators and airlines must tighten COVID-19 surveillance by screening passengers, particularly high-risk groups, ahead of their flights. (NNT)



















