Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao reopening counting down to July 15

Thailand is reopening for fully vaccinated international travelers without quarantine requirements starting from Phuket as the pilot destination from 1 July, followed by Surat Thani’s Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao from 15 July.







The officially approved directives from the Royal Thai Government were announced in the Royal Gazette on 29 June, 2021.

Measures to enter Thailand for Thais and non-Thai nationals







Pre-arrival

Travelers are advised to avoid at-risk areas or crowded places no less than 14 days before their travel date. Travelers must travel from countries/territories (list) approved by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), and must have been in the said countries for no less than 21 days before their travel date – except Thai nationals and foreign expatriates returning from overseas. They must register their travel via the designated system or website, and have the following documents: A Certificate of Entry (COE);

A medical certificate with a laboratory result by an RT-PRC method indicating that COVID-19 is not detected no more than 72 hours before their travel date;

Copy of an insurance policy in English covering healthcare and treatment expenses for COVID-19 per applicant for the whole duration in Thailand with coverage clearly identified as no less than US$100,000;

Copy of the payment confirmation for no less than 14 nights stay and RT-PCR tests at hotels approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, or the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT);

In the case that the length of stay is less than 14 days, travelers must present a confirmed flight ticket out of Thailand and payment confirmation for accommodation and RT-PCR tests at hotels that cover their intended duration of stay;

A certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) or the World Health Organization (WHO) no less than 14 days before their travel date;

Travelers under 18 years of age, travelling with their parents or guardians, must have a medical certificate with a laboratory result by an RT-PRC method indicating that COVID-19 is not detected no more than 72 hours before their travel date. Travelers must undergo exit screening before departure.







Arrival

Entry screening and Immigration and Customs procedures: Travelers on direct international flights to the designated pilot destination are subject to health screening and Immigration procedures at the point of entry.

Travelers on non-direct international flights, with connecting domestic flight to the designated pilot destination, are subject to health screening and Immigration procedures twice: at the point of entry and at the final destination. Download and install an alert application, as well as set the application on at all times for the whole duration in Thailand. Proceed directly to the reserved hotel on the approved airport transfer service. Undergo a COVID-19 test (RT-PCR method) at own expense as per the following requirements: Taking the first test upon arrival and await the test results in the accommodation.

Taking additional RT-PCR tests as per the following requirements: Travelers with the length of stay less than 7 days are required to take another test on Day 6 or 7, or as per the MoPH’s guidelines. Travelers with the length of stays between 10-14 days are required to take the second test on Day 6 or 7 and the third test on Day 12 or 13, or as per the MoPH’s guidelines.

In the case that travelers are tested positive for COVID-19, travelers will be referred to specified healthcare facilities for medical treatment, for which the expenses must be covered by the required insurance. If tested negative for COVID-19, travelers can go anywhere in the designated pilot destination/s under the respective destination’s health and safety rules. Travelers with an intended length of stay less than 14 days must leave Thailand immediately on an international flight to another country on or before their intended departure date. Travelers who have completed 14 nights in the designated pilot destination/s will be allowed to continue their journey to other Thai destinations.









International / Domestic Departure

For travelling from the designated pilot destination/s to other countries, travelers are advised to follow the guidelines and measures announced by the respective country of their destination. For travelling from the designated pilot destination/s to other Thai destinations, travelers are required to show proof that they have completed a 14-night stay accommodation along with other required documentation per the guidelines and measures announced by the respective destinations.























