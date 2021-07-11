Phuket issues new precautionary rules for Thais and foreigners effective July 15

Phuket domestic travel restrictions for Thais and foreigners residing in Thailand to be effective from July 15, 2021.

Phuket province has implemented new entry regulations, where anyone entering the province must either carry a negative COVID-19 test certificate, be fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at least 14 days prior to arrival.







People who are not fully vaccinated are required to present a negative RT-PCR or Antigen COVID-19 test certificate with the test conducted no more than 7 days prior to arrival.

People who are traveling from maximum and strictly controlled, or maximum controlled zones, must be fully vaccinated or have been inoculated with at least one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine for at least 14 days prior to arrival and present a negative RT-PCR or Antigen COVID-19 test certificate issued no more than 7 days prior to arrival.







For those under 18, who are not eligible for vaccination and are traveling with a parent or guardian, they must have a medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, by the RT-PCR method, issued up to one month prior to travel.

Download of the “Mor Chana” tracking app is also required by the government, with the tracking system enabled at all times during the traveler’s stay in the province.

Make sure to self-screen during travel and, if it is suspected that you have contracted COVID-19, see a doctor as a matter of urgency.

If found to have falsified documents or refusal to report truthfully to the authorities, travelers will be punished according to the law.







All entrants must also stringently observe DMHTT measures.

DMHTT = Distancing (Stay away) Mask wearing (wear masks) Hand washing (wash your hands regularly) Testing (check quickly) Tracing app use). (NNT)



















