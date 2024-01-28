Thailand summer season begins end of February through May, some regions to reach 44.5 degrees Celsius

Thailand is set to enter its summer season by the end of February, extending through May, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The TMD said many parts of the country could soon be experiencing extremely high temperatures, with some regions possibly reaching 44.5 degrees Celsius. Bangkok is expected to see temperatures as high as 41 degrees Celsius during the peak heat period.







The weather bureau noted that the most intense heat is forecasted for mid-March. This period will see changes in wind patterns, with southeasterly winds bringing lower barometric pressure, potentially leading to thunderstorms in various parts of Thailand.







The TMD also highlighted a greater risk of forest fires resulting from the forecasted hot and dry weather. It recommends that the public, especially those at greater risk, take necessary precautions to prevent heat stroke during these hotter months.

The weather pattern aligns with the ongoing global El Nino cycle, which the World Meteorological Organization predicts will continue at least until April 2024. (NNT)































