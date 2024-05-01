Thai immigration holidays May 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration is open today Wednesday May 1. The closure dates are all weekends plus:

Monday May 6 (in recognition of Coronation Day actually on Saturday May 4)

Friday May 10 (Royal Ploughing Ceremony, a public holiday)

Wednesday May 22 (Visakha Bucha, a public holiday)

May 22 is a strict Buddha holiday and no alcohol can be served for 24 hours on that date. Foreigners whose entry stamps expire on a day the immigration bureau is closed should attend on the first day of opening and will not be charged for overstay.









Expat foreigners wishing to report their address under the “90 days” rule can report two weeks (14 days) before they have been in Thailand for 90 days or one week (7 days) after.

Foreigners are reminded that tourists are limited to two entries by land or sea in any 12 months period. There is no formal limit by air for tourists, although immigration officers at airports can question over-use if they believe a prior visa is called for. Foreigners who hold non-immigrant visas or Elite or Long Term Residence are not subject to re-entry restrictions.





































