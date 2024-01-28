‘Bangkok Design Week’ ignites urban creativity Jan 27 – Feb 4

Bangkok Design Week 2024, a prominent event in Thailand’s creative calendar, has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, bringing together a variety of design disciplines, aiming to enhance Bangkok’s livability and appeal. Running from January 27 to February 4 at the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), Charoen Krung Road, this year’s theme, “Livable Scape: The More We Do, The Better The City,” focuses on urban improvement through collective effort.







The event is put together by the Creative Economy Agency and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, along with different government departments and international groups. It features over 500 programs and is likely to bring in over 300,000 visitors from Thailand and other countries, with an expected economic benefit of about 350 million Baht.

In its past six iterations, the event has drawn over 2 million people and generated an impressive 1.948 billion baht.







According to National Soft Power Strategy Committee Deputy Chairman Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the event supports Thailand’s goals to promote its creative ideas globally. The gathering also serves as a showcase for new ideas and products, aiming to make Thailand an attractive location for foreign business, investment, tourism, and living opportunities. (NNT)



































