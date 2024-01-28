Thailand and China ink visa-free travel agreement, begins March 1

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, co-signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on Mutual Visa Exemption for Holders of Ordinary Passports and Passports for Public Affairs”, on the occasion of H.E. Mr. Wang Yi’s official visit to Thailand between 26 – 29 January 2024.







The Agreement will enter into force on 1 March 2024. Holders of valid Thai ordinary passports and valid Chinese passports for public affairs and ordinary passports will be exempted from visa requirement for entering, exiting or transiting the other country’s territory for a period of stay not exceeding 30 days and a cumulative period of stays not exceeding 90 days in any 180-day period, except for the purposes of residing or engaging in employment, study, media activities or other activities that require prior approval from competent authorities.

The new visa-free policy is expected to enhance people-to-people exchanges and aid in the recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector, traditionally a key component of Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.







Chinese nationals form the largest group of visitors to Thailand. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a sharp decline in visitors from Asia’s largest economy to Thailand, dropping from 11 million in 2019 to just 3.5 million last year.

In addition to the visa agreement, both China and Thailand committed to accelerating the construction of the China-Thailand railway and collaborating in the fight against transnational crimes. (MFA)





























